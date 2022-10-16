NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin for New York governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Twitter Sunday.

“Lee Zeldin has enabled and embraced the former president’s extremism since day one — but New Yorkers rejected Trump and they’ll do the same for Lee in November,” Hochul said in the tweet.

Trump sang Zeldin’s praises in a social media post, saying the congressman was a great and brilliant lawyer who is a “must see for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation.”

“Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “He will be a GREAT governor of New York, and has my Complete & Total Endorsement. GOOD LUCK LEE!”

Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, and Zeldin are weeks from facing off in the gubernatorial election. Hochul holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released last month.

The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who they would vote for if the election for governor was held today. Zeldin, meanwhile, received 35 percent.

The poll suggests Hochul is favored over Zeldin in New York City 61%-22%. On Long Island, Hochul is tied at 44% with Zeldin, who currently represents a large portion of the region. Zeldin leads Hochul 44%-42% throughout the rest of the state, where Republicans typically perform better.