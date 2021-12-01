NEW YORK — Congressman Tom Suozzi from Long Island on Monday became the latest Democrat to throw his hat into an already crowded primary race for governor of New York.

Rep. Suozzi’s decision to run for governor means his seat in the House of Representatives may be up for grabs and could give Republicans the upper hand on Capitol Hill.

Suozzi spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, Dec. 1 about his decision to join the race, why he calls himself a “common sense Democrat” and what he thinks the top priorities of the next governor should be.

Plus, Suozzi shared his thoughts on how he’d address the gun violence crisis in New York, and tackling criminal justice reform, especially considering all that’s going on at Rikers Island.