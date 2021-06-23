Tight race for Manhattan DA hinges on absentee ballots

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Democratic candidates for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Tali Farhadian Weinstein

Democratic candidates for Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, left, and Tali Farhadian Weinstein. (Credit: AP Photo/Craig Ruttle; Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A winner in the eight-way Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney couldn’t be determined as of Wednesday morning, but Alvin Bragg had a narrow lead over former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein.

Bragg is a law professor and former top deputy in the New York attorney general’s office.

In heavily Democratic Manhattan, the party’s primary is all but certain to determine who succeeds District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is leaving office at the end of the year.

There’s a good chance the next district attorney will inherit Vance’s ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his businesses.

