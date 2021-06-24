NEW YORK — It could still be a few weeks before we know the final count on the Democratic race for New York City mayor.

While Eric Adams is the front runner, his closest challengers say it’s not over yet.

Mayoral Candidate Kathryn Garcia told the PIX11 Morning News she spend the day after the elections with family as her niece graduated fifth grade.

Garcia is currently third place in the polls, and there has been only three out of 124 times where the frontrunner doesn’t win, but she remains confident she can win.

“The math is definitely there,” Garcia said, noting that there are more than 100,000 absentee ballots that can change the results.

If she wins the race, will there be room for fellow candidates Maya Wiley and Eric Adams in her Cabinet?

Garcia said she won’t pick members until she’s won the race, but she hopes that everyone will come together to make New York strong again.

If she loses, will Garcia accept the results of the election and voting process?

“Absolutely, I will support the democratic nominee through the general,” she said, “We need someone in Gracie Mansion who is with the same values that I do.”

Garcia, Andrew Yang and Wiley were accused of exploiting ranked choice, devaluing ballots of Blacks and Latinos.

“I want everyone’s vote to count,” Garcia said, adding that ranked choice voting has been shown to support both women and people of color.

Recently, rent guidelines approved a rent increase. Garcia said as mayor, “You’ve got to be protective of tenants” and should be able to do something to help New Yorkers.