Sliwa slams head of NYC homeless services while Adams gives praise

New York City mayoral hopeful Eric Adams says he may keep at least one commissioner from the de Blasio administration if he’s elected in November.

The Democrat spoke favorably of Commissioner Steven Banks, who oversees the city’s homeless services, in an interview with PIX On Politics.

“You look at the amazing things that Banks has done. I knew him when he was an advocate for the legal services, and he was always an advocate,” Adams said.

While Adams says he has not made any final decisions on commissioners for his potential administration, he described Banks saying “I thought he brought fresh ideas.”

Republican Mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa slammed Banks Monday.

“You go into most of the shelter, no treatment for alcohol abuse, no treatment for drug addiction, no treatment for mental health care issues, it’s a warehouse and Steven Banks is responsible,” Sliwa said.

Sliwa has a different plan for Banks if he’s elected mayor.

“Steven Banks better start looking for a new job,” Sliwa said.

Banks started his career as an attorney for the Legal Aid Society and as a homeless advocate. He joined the de Blasio administration to ensure New Yorkers have access to the assistance they need.

Under his watch, the Department of Homeless services faced several challenges, including protests over proposed shelter locations and rallies to stop the relocation of homeless New Yorkers from hotels back into congregate shelters after the height of the pandemic.

In his daily briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the work of DHS, saying they’ve worked to protect people during the pandemic.

“We have been persistently making vaccination available to all people who are in any of our facilities and we will continue to do so,” de Blasio said.