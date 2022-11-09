NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republicans have flipped one of New York State’s blue districts.

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, conceded defeat to Republican state Assembly member Mike Lawler. The Associated Press has not called the race.

Maloney is the first head of the Democratic House campaign arm to be defeated in an election since 1980.

Before his big win, Lawler, 36, was a state assemblyman for District 17 in New York. The small business owner worked to secure more funding for law enforcement and legislation to improve public safety, according to his campaign.

During his congressional campaign, Lawler attacked Maloney for supporting cashless bail. He also publicly said he is pro-life but is opposed to a federal ban on abortion.

The race between Lawler and Maloney, the first openly gay person elected to Congress in New York, often got heated and was considered a toss-up by pundits about two weeks before Election Day. The tight race prompted First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to stump for Maloney in the region.

Lawler beat four other candidates in the Republican primaries.