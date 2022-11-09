LONG ISLAND, NY (PIX11) — Republicans capitalized on a quartet of Long Island congressional races that featured just one running incumbent, as by late Wednesday morning they had clinched three seats and were poised to take the fourth.

The race in Nassau County’s 4th Congressional District, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, had not been called by the Associated Press as of Wednesday morning, but Republican Anthony D’Esposito had announced an event to declare victory over Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen.

The 1st Congressional District in Suffolk County stayed red despite incumbent Rep. Lee Zeldin declining to seek reelection in favor of a gubernatorial bid. The Associated Press has called the race for Republican Nicholas LaLota over Democrat Bridget Fleming.

The GOP also found success in the 3rd Congressional District, which straddles Nassau and Suffolk counties. After Democratic incumbent Tom Suozzi, like Zeldin, eschewed reelection in favor of a run at the governor’s seat, the stage was set for a race between Republican George Santos and Democrat Robert Zimmerman. The Associated Press has called the contest for Santos.

The 2nd Congressional District, also split between the two counties, was the only area to feature a running incumbent. Republican Andrew Garbarino fended off a challenge from Democrat Jackie Gordon to earn another term, according to the Associated Press.

Voters throughout the election cycle expressed their need for change amid growing concerns about crime and inflation. Based on the results, a red wave throughout these districts means Republicans have been chosen to address these issues.