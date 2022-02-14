Rematch in contentious NYC congressional race as district lines change

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — There will officially be a rematch of a New York City congressional race that made headlines across the country for all the wrong reasons in 2020.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who represents Manhattan and smaller parts of Queens and Brooklyn, nearly lost two years ago. Now she has a wealthier, less diverse Congressional District 12 to run in.

Suraj Patel is an attorney and businessman who previously worked for former President Barack Obama. He narrowly lost to Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney two years ago by about 3,000 votes.

Patel’s lawsuit lawsuit revealed massive absentee voting dysfunction by the New York City Board of elections.The election authority threw out thousands of ballots for technical reasons, and failed to send many more thousands ballots in time to voters.

It became fodder for former President Donald Trump to inaccurately claim vote-by-mail was fraudulent, as per of the feeding the so-called “big lie.”

Patel has not forgotten what happened back then.

“In that fight, the incumbent congressman was silent,” Patel said while greeting voters Monday. “At some point, if we’re going to be defending our democracy across the the country from Republicans and Trump, we have to be consistent fighters for it here in New York.”

This time around, New York’s 12th District was reshaped to include more wealthy white voters on the west side of Manhattan as part of redistricting.

Voters of color in Brooklyn and Queens were removed from the district.

“I’m not going to speculate on what happened in a back room deal to draw this district almost surgically to excise out Latino and other young voters,” Patel said. “But there has been reporting from the New York Times and others that say this is a personally done gerrymander.”

Another challenger running against the congresswoman, organizer and an anti-hate crime activist Rana Abdelhamid, made a more sharpened accusation.

“Since the beginning we’ve known that the current representative has been fighting to cut out all of Brooklyn and all of Queens out of the district,” she said. “So we’ve been organizing from that perspective.”

The congresswoman, who has been in the house for three decades, did not make herself available for an interview Monday.

PIX11 News emailed back-and-forth with her campaign manager who said Maloney respected the independence of the redistricting process.

The campaign also said Congresswoman Maloney does not want to relitigate the last election, and has championed legislation to strengthen the post office and improve voting rights.

Both challengers PIX spoke with expressed confidence they could make their cases to a re-shaped electorate.