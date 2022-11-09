NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democratic Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres sailed to a landslide reelection victory Tuesday, topping Republican challenger Stylo Sapaskis by more than 65 percentage points in New York’s 15th Congressional District.

Torres joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to discuss his overall assessment of the midterm elections, which did not immediately look to bring the decisive GOP victory some political experts had predicted.

“I am pleased with the midterm elections, given what was expected,” said Torres. “Republicans were waiting for a red wave that never came.”

