Race for NYC comptroller becomes highly competitive: Who’s running, why it matters

NEW YORK CITY — There is another highly competitive citywide Democratic primary on the ballot this year — aside from the high-profile race for mayor.

The city’s comptroller keeps an eye on the bottom line and the city’s pension fund. The holder of the office in recent history has also been a contender in the mayor’s race a few years down the line.

Though, mainly a financial job with the power to audit city agencies, usually the position is used to push policy. PIX11 caught up many of the candidates running less than a week before Election Day to ask how they would balance the responsibilities of the office.

New York State Assemblyman David Weprin has some recent momentum with the endorsement of the New York Daily News and elected officials like Rep. Grace Meng.

“I’m the most qualified candidate for comptroller,” Weprin said. “The only one that has private sector and public sector finance experience.”

Also touting her finical experience is Michelle Caruso-Cabrera. She is a former CNBC reporter who recently tried to unseat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“We have increased our city budget by billions and billions of dollars, $22 billion in the last eight years,” she said. “Does the city feel $22 billion better, even before COVID?”

State Sen. Brian Benjamin from Harlem has a finance background as well and a focus on police reform.

“That’s one of the things that comptroller can do: provide accountability around how we are spending city resources — and the NYPD is one of those departments,” Benjamin said.

Brooklyn City Councilman Brad Lander has the backing most progressive leaders.

“I’m proud to have support of AOC and the New York Times,” Lander said. “They don’t always agree on everything, but that’s a big coalition of people looking for someone to get the job done.”

Bringing a different perspective is decorated Marine Corps. officer Zach Iscol. He has dedicated his life to public service and is endorsed by the New York Post.

“I see the comptroller’s office as solving big problems the city is facing,” he said. “The city is not working for any of us.”

Also in the race are State Sen. Kevin Parker, finance veteran Reshma Patel, student Alex Pan and attorney Terri Liftin.

Making an impact entering the race late is current City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. He considered running for mayor, before taking a step back.

Now, Johnson is running with heavy union support.

“It is not a super ideological position,” Johnson said, while promising to help working class people by watching the city’s bottom line, holding agencies accountable and keeping an eye on its pension investments.