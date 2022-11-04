NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican candidate for New York Governor, Lee Zeldin, faced protestors at a campaign event Friday.

One protestor yelled, “how dare you come into our neighborhood.”

Zeldin visited Manhattan’s pier 45 one day after a woman was sexually assaulted there. Zeldin stopped by the site to condemn the rape and crime in New York City.

Jamie Bauer told PIX11 News, “I find it disgraceful to use this tragedy, and it really is a tragedy, to promote his own gubernatorial campaign.”

Zeldin said during his press conference,”Kathy Hochul supporters are threatened by us standing here talking about our ways to make our streets and our subways safe.”

Democrat Kathy Hochul also campaigned in New York City Friday, greeting voters at the Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. Her running mate Antonio Delgado attended a get-out-the-vote event in East Harlem.

Over the weekend, Zeldin will visit upstate communities on a bus tour, and Hochul will campaign with former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden.