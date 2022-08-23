NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections, selecting their parties’ nominees to vie for U.S. House seats.

Among the notable races to watch are those in two recently redrawn districts encompassing parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, including one that will pit two longtime Democratic representatives against each other, with, at most, one emerging. Primaries will also be held Tuesday for state Senate races.

New Yorkers last headed to the polls in June for the gubernatorial primary, as well as races for lieutenant governor, state assembly, and judge positions. Tuesday’s primaries were delayed due to the redistricting process.

Polls are open statewide from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What are the races to watch on New York’s primary day?

One of the most high-profile races is in New York’s 12th Congressional District, newly redrawn to include both the Upper East Side and Upper West Side. Due to the redistricting, longtime Democratic Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler will square off, with, at most, one securing their party’s backing. They are also opposed by attorney Suraj Patel.

Also of note is the Democratic race in New York’s 10th Congressional District. Currently represented by Nadler, the 10th was also recently redrawn and will now encompass Lower Manhattan, as well as the northwest corner of Brooklyn. Candidates include former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman, State Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, and U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently holds a seat representing the Hudson Valley but is running further south to avoid another faceoff of incumbents.

North of the city, in the newly drawn 17th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is facing a stiff challenge from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi.

How to check if you’re registered to vote

Want to vote but not sure if you’re registered? You can check your status here.

How to find your polling site

New York City residents can find their polling site here, while voters in others parts of the state can find their site here.