NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday’s primaries set the stage for a general election rematch between incumbent Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis and Democrat Max Rose for New York’s 11th Congressional District.

Both candidates cruised to easy victories in their respective primary races in the district, which includes all of Staten Island as well as part of southwest Brooklyn.

Rose, a U.S. Army combat veteran, won the district in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Dan Donovan.

But after just one term in Washington, Rose was toppled in 2020 by Malliotakis, who made the jump from serving in the New York State Assembly to the national stage.

Now, the pair will face off again in the general election, with Rose looking to avenge his 2020 loss and Malliotakis in search of a second term.

Though the candidates will be the same, the district will look somewhat different this time around, following recent redistricting. The district will still include all of Staten Island, but its Brooklyn boundaries have shifted, creeping further north, but not as far to the east.

Among New York City’s congressional districts, the 11th has been unique in recent years in its political diversity. It was the only city congressional district carried by Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, while a Rose victory would mark the third straight election in which the district has changed party hands.