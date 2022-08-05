NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill.

One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in the upcoming Democratic primary were surveyed on Monday and Tuesday as part of a larger poll focusing on the primary race in Manhattan’s newly redrawn 12th Congressional District. A debate between the candidates in that race — including incumbent Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, facing off as a consequence of the redistricting — will be held Tuesday on PIX11 and PIX11.com, in partnership with Hunter College.

Just 49.8% of respondents disapproved of Adams’ performance, despite his being a fellow Democrat. Of the remaining respondents, 24.9% indicated that they were either neutral or had no opinion, leaving just 25.3% approving of Adams.

The poll also broke down respondents by demographic. Respondents who self-identified as Asian American or white were most likely to disapprove of Adams, with rates of 76.9% and 46.9%, respectively. Black and Hispanic voters had favorable views, with respective approval ratings of 56.9% and 54.7%.

There was also a gap along age lines. Just 12.6% of voters aged 18 to 49 approved of Adams, compared to 35.4% of those between 50 and 64. Both groups, however, disapproved of Adams overall, at respective rates of 69.1% and 44.4%. A plurality of respondents aged 65 and up, 38.7%, indicated that they were neutral or held no opinion.

Now in his eighth month on the job, Adams has faced criticism over climbing crime numbers, hefty cuts to school funding, and his administration’s treatment of homeless New Yorkers.

Of the seven major incident types typically used by the NYPD to gauge city crime — murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto — all except murder have seen increases in 2022 compared to the same point last year, according to department statistics current through July 24. Hate crimes are also up by 13.3% over the same period, including high-profile incidents targeting Asians, who voiced the strongest disapproval of any racial group.

Adams has also caught flak for a new city budget that included a reduction of at least $200 million in funding for schools. The City Council overwhelmingly approved the proposed budget that included the cuts, but some members have since publicly apologized for their votes, claiming that they were misled about the specifics by Adams and NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks. A lawsuit has since been filed seeking a re-vote.

The administration’s push to remove homeless people from city streets and transit has also come under fire. Despite outreach efforts, homeless people have largely refused offers to enter the city shelter system, saying conditions are preferable on the street.

The poll was conducted on Aug. 1-2 using a combination of IVR and SMS-to-web, and has a sample size of n=1,000 which has a margin of error of +/-3%.