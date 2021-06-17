PIX11 Mayor’s Race Poll: Adams holds steady in the lead as gap closes for Wiley, Garcia

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held onto his front-runner position in the mayoral race, but with days to go before the primary, contenders Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garica have seen jumps in support, according to a new PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll released Thursday.

Adams held steady since PIX11’s last poll with 23% of the vote, but support for Wiley and Garcia increased; they pulled in 18% and 17% of the vote respectively. Candidates Andrew Yang and Scott Stringer received 14% and 9% of the votes. No other candidate got more than 3% of the vote in the poll.

(PIX11)

About 45% of those polled believe Adams will win the primary in the race to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The poll came out amid some controversy over where exactly Adams lives. He’s spent time at a Fort Lee, New Jersey condo that he co-owns with a girlfriend, but he’s said his permanent residence is in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Just over half of those polled said the controversy makes no difference in their voting decision, though 32% said it makes them less likely to vote for Adams.

Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said the issue appears to have prevented Adams from extending his lead in the polls.

Crime remained a top issue for almost a third of poll respondents and Adams, a former NYPD captain, has run his campaign as a law-and-order candidate.

With less than a week to go until the primary, 10% of those polled said they’re undecided about the race.

“Ranked choice voting looks to be more beneficial for Wiley and Garcia than for Adams,

which could change the eventual outcome,” Kimball said.

What do voters care about heading into the election?

Though crime is the top issue voters want the next mayor to tackle, 15% of those polled said they view housing as the number one issue.

The nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic, two studies released Wednesday found.

When asked which issue should be the next mayor’s top priority — regardless of who wins the election — 31% said crime, 15% said housing, 10% said police reform, 10% said jobs, 9% said COVID-19, 8% said health care, 6% said education, 5% said housing and 2% said transportation. Five percent of respondents said something else.

(PIX11)

How ranked choice voting could impact the race

Voters in New York will be asked to rank up to five candidates in order of preference. Adams keeps his lead through rounds, but the fight for which candidate will contest him in the final round is close. Voter analysis shows Wiley maintains second place up until round eight, but is edged out by Garcia in Round Nine after votes for Yang are allocated.

Ranked choice voting: Everything to know ahead of NYC primary

More than half of Yang’s reallocated votes would gt to Adams after round eight.

NEW RCV SIMULATION: As for our latest ranked choice voting simulation, @ericadamsfornyc squeaks out a victory over @KGforNYC, who makes it to the final two. #PIXonPolitics pic.twitter.com/d1TvFCgVAO — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) June 17, 2021

Do voters understand how the new system works?

More and more New Yorkers are understanding ranked choice voting. Of those polled, 71% of very likely Democratic primary voters said they’ve heard a lot about the system while 23 percent said they’ve heard a little.

In PIX11’s last poll, only 64% of people had heard a lot about ranked choice voting.

How the poll worked

The PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College poll, conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, has a margin of error of +/- 2.7%. There were 1,284 people polled using a cellphone sample of SMS-to-web, a landline sample using IVR, and an online panel.