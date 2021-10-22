NEW YORK — In less than two weeks, New Yorkers will cast their vote for who they want to be the city’s new mayor.

Will frontrunner Democratic candidate Eric Adams become New York City’s new mayor or will Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa win voters over?

PIX11 News is hosting a forum between the two candidates Monday evening in which they will answer questions on different topics, including COVID-19, vaccine mandates, schools, crime and youth violence.

Catch the forum live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, with a preview special at 6:30 p.m. Refresh this story to watch both live, or tune in on PIX11 TV.