Getting to know mayoral candidates Curtis Sliwa, Fernando Mateo

From left: Mayoral contenders Fernando Mateo and Curtis Sliwa (Getty Images).

NEW YORK — Two New Yorkers are hoping to bring the GOP back to City Hall. First, they’ve got to go through each other.

Fernand Mateo and Curtis Sliwa participated in a live debate on PIX11 Thursday night, where our political team asked them the tough questions.

Beforehand, though, we asked them a few things New Yorkers should know about them personally: Where’s the best slice? Yankees or Mets? Watch the video for more.

