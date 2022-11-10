NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day.

The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide.

“Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more related to the climate and environment,” explained Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max.

In the five boroughs, voters supported three racial justice ballot proposals by wide margins. The three ballot proposals were put forward by New York City’s Racial Justice Commission.

“The Commission came about following the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, and also when we saw how COVID was desperately disproportionately impacting in negative ways, people in communities of color here in New York City,” explained Commission Chair Jennifer Jones Austin. “New Yorkers said we’ve got a problem and we need to do something about it.”

Ballot Proposal number two adds new language to the City Charter, declaring New York City’s commitment to equity and justice.

Ballot proposal number 3 creates an Office for Racial Equity that will interact with all city agencies. With the passage of the fourth ballot proposal the true cost of living in New York City will be formally measured to help inform city policy, “to make sure that people can come and go and make a fair and livable wage and contribute to this city and also reap the benefits of what the city has to offer,” Austin said.