NYC public advocate: Jumaane Williams wins Democratic nomination

NEW YORK — Jumaane Williams, who has served as the city’s public advocate since winning a special election in 2019, will likely win a first full term after a Democratic primary win on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Williams beat out Theo Chino and Anthony Herbert to claim the nomination.

The city’s public advocate is the first in line to succeed the mayor and acts as an ombudsman for the city government. Both current Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Attorney General Letitia James have held the office in the past.

Williams was endorsed by both New York City’s Working Families Party and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In February 2019, Williams won a five-way special election with 33% of the vote. No Republican or Independent has ever held the office, which was created in 1994.

Williams will face Devi Nampiaparampil, a Republican, and Herbert, who will appear on the Conservative Party and Independent ballot lines, in November, THE CITY reported.