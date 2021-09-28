NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams exploring run for governor

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has launched an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run in 2022, according to a statement he released Tuesday.

Williams has been public advocate since 2019, when he was elected in a special election following the resignation of Letitia James, who left to become New York state attorney general. (Rumors have swirled about a possible James campaign for governor in 2022, as well, though nothing has been confirmed.)

In the event his campaign takes shape, Williams would likely take on Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Democratic primary showdown next year — along with other possible candidates.

“I’ve spent my entire career, most of my life, pushing and advocating and fighting on behalf of the people and against injustice and inertia. What’s wrong in New York, and what’s stopping the people in power from changing it. I’m proud to have had many successes in that fight,” said Williams in announcing the exploratory committee. “Now, our state is attempting to recover from a pandemic and move forward from an era of toxicity, of scandal, of ego, and personality standing in the way of progress. I’ve always been dedicated to public service, and over the coming weeks, I’m considering how best I can serve in that work to renew New York.”

As part of the exploratory committee, the Williams will found an advisory council of elected officials, advocates and community leaders from across the state to work with him on campaign strategy, as well as policy and politics. The group will tour the city and state throughout the month of October to hear directly from New Yorkers about the issues most important in their communities, Williams’ camp said Tuesday.

Prior to his time as public advocate, Williams served as a city councilman.

In 2018, Williams ran for New York state lieutenant governor; he lost to Hochul, the incumbent.