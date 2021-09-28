NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams exploring run for governor

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has launched an exploratory committee for a gubernatorial run in 2022, according to a statement he released Tuesday.

Williams has been public advocate since 2019, when he was elected in a special election following the resignation of Letitia James, who left to become New York state attorney general. (Rumors have swirled about a possible James campaign for governor in 2022, as well, though nothing has been confirmed.)

In the event his campaign takes shape, Williams would likely take on Gov. Kathy Hochul in a Democratic primary showdown next year — along with other possible candidates.

“I’ve spent my entire career, most of my life, pushing and advocating and fighting on behalf of the people and against injustice and inertia. What’s wrong in New York, and what’s stopping the people in power from changing it. I’m proud to have had many successes in that fight,” said Williams in announcing the exploratory committee. “Now, our state is attempting to recover from a pandemic and move forward from an era of toxicity, of scandal, of ego, and personality standing in the way of progress. I’ve always been dedicated to public service, and over the coming weeks, I’m considering how best I can serve in that work to renew New York.”

As part of the exploratory committee, the Williams will found an advisory council of elected officials, advocates and community leaders from across the state to work with him on campaign strategy, as well as policy and politics. The group will tour the city and state throughout the month of October to hear directly from New Yorkers about the issues most important in their communities, Williams’ camp said Tuesday.

Prior to his time as public advocate, Williams served as a city councilman.

In 2018, Williams ran for New York state lieutenant governor; he lost to Hochul, the incumbent.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

New questions arise in Eric Adams residency controversy

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

NY senator pushes remote learning bill: 'City Hall has utterly failed'

PIX on Politics roundtable: Experts weigh in on Rikers crisis

As COVID closes classrooms, NYC councilman says ‘families deserve’ remote learning option

‘People sleeping in filth, in feces’: Jumaane Williams talks Rikers crisis on both sides of the bars

NYC schools have 'ability to shift to remote if we need to,' DOE head says

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter