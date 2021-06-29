NYC mayor’s race: Ray McGuire concedes ahead of final primary results

New York Elections

Ray McGuire

FILE — In this March 18, 2021, file photo, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire, a New York City Democratic mayoral candidate, speaks at the National Action Network in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Ray McGuire bowed out of the race on Tuesday, as election workers continued to finalize results from the primary one week ago.

“I could not be more humbled by your support along this journey. My family and I are forever grateful,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

As a first-time political candidate, McGuire acknowledged the uphill battle his campaign faced in the Democratic primary but added that he was proud of what his team accomplished.

“Despite the odds, our campaign never compromised its integrity,” he said in the statement. “We never lost sight of our vision for a stronger, fairer New York.”

McGuire’s concession in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination came ahead of a planned release of ranked choice voting results using all of the Board of Election’s complete in-person voter information — about 800,000 ballots. However, about 130,000 absentee ballots are still being processed. Those votes will not factor into the first simulation on Tuesday.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a 9% lead in the race, but rivals Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia say the math could still turn out in their favor.

On July 6, the absentee ballots will be included in a second ranked choice voting calculation. That is when Garcia and Wiley are hoping to surge ahead.

The final results of the primary election are expected on July 12.

