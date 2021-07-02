NYC mayor’s race: Dianne Morales concedes ahead of final primary results

NEW YORK — Democratic New York mayoral candidate Dianne Morales bowed out of the race early Friday, bringing an end to the nonprofit executive’s bid for City Hall.

“I am sending you this message to officially concede in my race to become mayor of New York City,” Morales said in a video message. “But rest assured, I will never concede on our work, because the journey towards equity and justice is far from over,” she continued.

Morales’ campaign was historic in that she was the first Afro-Latina candidate for mayor of New York.

“Thank you for believing in the possibility of creating a city — a future — that prioritizes equity and justice for everyone,” Morales said, thanking her supporters.

Morales’ concession comes just over a month after she told PIX11 she would not suspend her campaign, despite calls from her own campaign staffers to do so.

Controversy around the campaign brewed when multiple Morales campaign workers were fired or left the campaign leading up to the primary, amid accusations that campaign leaders were terminated for attempting to unionize. Morales denied these claims.

The crowded race for the Democratic nomination continues to shrink days after the NYC Board of Elections was forced to revise its primary calculations using in-person votes under the new ranked choice voting system. About 125,000 absentee ballots were still being processed.

The new numbers came out Wednesday after a dramatic 24-hours when the BOE released and then retracted a calculation it did Tuesday. The historically troubled election agency said it accidentally included 135,000 “test” ballots in the first inaccurate count.

The second to last round of counting showed Adams with 40.9%, former counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio Maya Wiley with 29.5% and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia with 29.6%. In the final ranked choice count, Adams had 51.1% and Garcia had 48.9%.

On July 6, the absentee ballots will be included in a second ranked choice voting calculation. Both Garcia and Wiley are counting on absentee ballots to propel them to victory.

The final results of the primary election are expected on July 12.