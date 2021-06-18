NYC Mayor’s Race: Candidates report over $9 million in expenditures as primary nears

NEW YORK — As Tuesday’s primary election approaches, the many candidates for mayor are reporting having dropped a lot of cash with time slipping away before the final votes.

Many of the major candidates filed expenditures running from June 8 to either this past Wednesday or Thursday. Five candidates exceeded $1 million in spending. The total amount filed was $9,175,998, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board.

Dianne Morales’ campaign was the only candidate to top $2 million in expenditures, coming in at $2,714,142. She was followed by Kathryn Garcia, who spent $1,945,594 and also reported taking in over $1.4 million in contributions and loans. Ray McGuire ($1,424,548), Scott Stringer ($1,219,050) and Andrew Yang ($1,126,609) all came in over the million mark.

Some of the lowest expenditures came from two of the frontrunners in the Democratic primary. Eric Adams, who topped the most recent PIX11 News/News Nation/Emerson College poll, only spent $110,900, while Maya Wiley only spent $150,000. Shaun Donovan spent about $425,000 during the period.

On the Republican side, Cutis Sliwa did not file, meaning he has not exceeded aggregate fundraising or expenditure limits since June 8. Fernando Mateo reported spending $60,155.

Early voting in the primary is going on now, with the final votes cast June 22.