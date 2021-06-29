NYC mayor’s race: 1st ranked choice voting results expected but absentee ballots still being counted

NEW YORK — One week after primary day, the Board of Elections was expected to release new numbers Tuesday giving folks a better idea of who won several key races, including the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a 9% lead in the race, but rivals Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia say the math could still turn out in their favor.

Tuesday marks the first time election workers will factor in ranked choice voting in the preliminary results.

The Board of Elections will use all the complete in-person voter information — about 800,000 ballots — to run its first citywide ranked choice voting simulation. However, about 130,000 absentee ballots are still being processed. Those votes will not factor into the first simulation on Tuesday.

Susan Lerner, with Rank the Vote NYC, said New Yorkers will likely have to wait for all of the absentee ballots to be counted, which is estimated to take several more weeks, before they know who won.

“We don’t know what will happen once absentee ballots are in the mix and the RCV rounds are conducted,” Lerner told PIX11.

Counting absentee ballots is a time-consuming process. One Republican and one Democrat observe each ballot as it’s opened.

On July 6, the absentee ballots will be included in a second ranked choice voting calculation. That is when Garcia and Wiley are hoping to surge ahead.

The final results of the primary election are expected on July 12.

