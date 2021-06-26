NYC Mayor’s Race: 123,000 absentee ballots remain uncounted in Dem primary

NEW YORK — The New York City Board of Elections revealed Saturday that there remain 123,000 uncounted absentee ballots in the city’s Democratic Primary for mayor.

That means, in theory, that both Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia — currently placing second and third respectively — could still have an impact on the first ballot to eventually challenge leader Eric Adams.

Perhaps most intriguingly, there are still 39,000 uncounted absentee ballots in Manhattan, the only borough that Adams failed to win. In fact, Adams finished in third place in Manhattan behind Garcia and then Wiley. However, Adams still maintains a lead of just under 80,000 votes on the first ballot, so it’s unlikely either will approach him without the help of people ranking them ahead of him in large numbers on the subsequent ranks.

A total of 123,340 ballots remain uncounted citywide in the Democratic Primary. About 5,721 remain uncounted in the Republican Primary, which Curtis Sliwa won by 43 points on Tuesday.

PIX11 News’ Henry Rosoff and Ava Pittman contributed to this story.