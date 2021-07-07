NYC Mayoral Race: Matchup between Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa officially set for November

NEW YORK — The Republican and Democratic candidates for New York City Mayor are set after Eric Adams clinched the Democratic primary on Tuesday.

“I am going to put together a transition team of smart New Yorkers,” Eric Adams said on the PIX11 Morning News Wednesday.

Adams’ Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa was ready with the personalized attacks during a press conference that same day.

“Let’s look at last summer, where was Eric Adams when the police were being attacked?,” Sliwa asked.

Adams and Sliwa were both born in Brooklyn. They spent decades working to help keep New Yorkers safe.

Eric Adams was an NYPD Captain. Curtis Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels. They are both running for City Hall on a platform that includes improving public safety.

Adams says as mayor, he would examine the root causes of violence and work on both violence intervention and prevention, or as he say “what is causing crime in the first place.”

Sliwa believes the solution is simple.

“We need to hire more police, we need to refund police, we need the street crime unit now,” Sliwa said.

While Eric Adams has been a leading fundraiser in the race for mayor, Sliwa tells PIX11 News he’ll soon be able eligible for the Campaign Finance Board’s matching funds program, which will provide a significant boost for the Republican.