NYC Mayoral Race: Garcia-Yang alliance failed to power Garcia to victory

NEW YORK — Much was made in the closing day of the Democratic Primary for New York City Mayor of entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia forming an alliance and campaigning together.

Yang even told his voters to explicitly rank Garcia second.

The two defended the decision as a strategy move, even as eventual winner, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, played the race card in attacking the decision.

NYC mayoral candidates Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang campaigning together on Juneteenth "sent the wrong signal … and that is how many of the African American, Hispanic candidates felt after they saw it," mayoral candidate Eric Adams says.https://t.co/CT3kogacAt pic.twitter.com/Wsr3NLuKsR — New Day (@NewDay) June 21, 2021

However, according to preliminary results from the New York City Board of Elections that accounts for 99% of votes, the alliance did not work. If it had, Garcia could have easily become the Democratic nominee for Mayor.

Yang had 135,096 votes when he was eliminated in ranked choice counting. His votes were redistributed to other candidates based on their ranked preferences.

Garcia did get a narrow majority of Yang voters increasing her total to 43,072. But Adams also got a boost of 37,430. Maya Wiley, the eventual third-place finisher who chose not to join the alliance, got 15,473 votes.

Not only did many Yang voters prefer Adams, 39,121 had nobody else lower on their ballots. Garcia is poised to lose to Adams by less than 10-thousand votes.

Here's how Yang's numbers broke down when he was eliminated:

– Adams got 37,430

– Wiley got 15,473

– Garcia got 43,072



HERE'S THE KEY:

39,121 Yang voters did not have a second choice and could have propelled Garcia, who appears to have lost to Adams by less than 10K — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) July 7, 2021

A few more members of the Yang Gang actually listening to Andrew Yang, very well could have propelling Garcia to victory.

A former Yang campaign official defended the alliance. He said it moved thousands of voters away from Adams, making the race closer than it otherwise would have been.

This is silly. Eric was getting 75% of Andrew’s votes before “the alliance”. Just because she didn’t doesn’t mean it wasn’t effective. It swung thousands of votes. — Chris Coffey (@chriscoffeytalk) July 7, 2021