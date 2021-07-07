NYC Mayoral Race: Garcia-Yang alliance failed to power Garcia to victory

NEW YORK — Much was made in the closing day of the Democratic Primary for New York City Mayor of entrepreneur Andrew Yang and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia forming an alliance and campaigning together.
Yang even told his voters to explicitly rank Garcia second.
The two defended the decision as a strategy move, even as eventual winner, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, played the race card in attacking the decision.
However, according to preliminary results from the New York City Board of Elections that accounts for 99% of votes, the alliance did not work. If it had, Garcia could have easily become the Democratic nominee for Mayor.
Yang had 135,096 votes when he was eliminated in ranked choice counting. His votes were redistributed to other candidates based on their ranked preferences.
Garcia did get a narrow majority of Yang voters increasing her total to 43,072. But Adams also got a boost of 37,430. Maya Wiley, the eventual third-place finisher who chose not to join the alliance, got 15,473 votes.
Not only did many Yang voters prefer Adams, 39,121 had nobody else lower on their ballots. Garcia is poised to lose to Adams by less than 10-thousand votes.
A few more members of the Yang Gang actually listening to Andrew Yang, very well could have propelling Garcia to victory.
A former Yang campaign official defended the alliance. He said it moved thousands of voters away from Adams, making the race closer than it otherwise would have been.