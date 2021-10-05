NYC mayoral hopefuls Adams, Sliwa talk differing plans to stop youth gun violence

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Democratic Mayoral candidate Eric Adams stood with concerned families in Brooklyn Tuesday, expressing alarm over recent youth gun violence across the city.

They stood in the community where 16-year-old Cahlil Pennington was shot and killed last week.

Adams said he believes it’s time for a different strategy to combat illegal guns.

“We have to have an adequate, well trained, conflict resolution, plainclothes anti-gun unit that specifically zeroes in on gun violence,” Adams said. “Not the cowboys of the past where anyone is just going out stopping and frisking everyone in the community.”

Republican City Hall hopeful Curtis Sliwa said he believes gangs are driving the recent uptick in youth shootings. He’s also concerned about a change in state law — New York no longer charges 16- and 17-year-olds as adults for crimes.

Sliwa told PIX11 News, the new law gives underage teens the impression they can commit crimes without serious repercussions.

“It’s a juvie crime, even if you’re shooting at somebody, even if you shoot somebody, even if you’re caught with a loaded weapon or an unloaded weapon. You got to change that dynamic,” he said.

Eric Adams disagrees with Sliwa, telling PIX11, 16- and 17-year-olds should not be treated as adults in the criminal justice system.

“Just incarcerate our children, that’s not going to solve the problems,” Adams said in Brooklyn Tuesday. “That’s a band-aid on the cancer, so we need to solve the underlying reason that crime is taking place in these communities, historically.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

NYC mayoral candidates differ on how to combat gun violence

Jumaane Williams on considering possible run for governor

Jumaane Williams considering run for governor

New questions arise in Eric Adams residency controversy

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NYC health commissioner pushes COVID vaccines for kids, stops short of mandate

NY senator pushes remote learning bill: 'City Hall has utterly failed'

PIX on Politics roundtable: Experts weigh in on Rikers crisis

As COVID closes classrooms, NYC councilman says ‘families deserve’ remote learning option

‘People sleeping in filth, in feces’: Jumaane Williams talks Rikers crisis on both sides of the bars

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter