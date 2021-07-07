Kathryn Garcia concedes in the race for New York City mayor on July 7, 2021. (Credit: Henry Rosoff/PIX11)

NEW YORK — Kathryn Garcia conceded in the race for New York City mayor on Wednesday, paving the way for Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the Democratic nominee.

Garcia said she spoke to Adams Wednesday morning and congratulated him on his victory.

“Yesterday, we recieved the nearly final results of the Democratic primary election for mayor, and while it is only by a razor-thin margin, Eric Adams will be the winner of the Democratic primary,” she said during a news conference in front of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park.

During her speach, Garcia reflected on almost being the first woman to become mayor of New York City.

“This campaign has come closer than any other to breaking that glass ceiling … We cracked the hell out of it,” she said.

Garcia also thanked all of the “incredibly hardworking” people who helped with her campaign and the voters who supported her.

The Associated Press projected Adams as the winner of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday after the Board of Elections released nearly all of the results in the June 22 election.

Adams beat Garcia, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Shaun Donovan, Dianne Morales and Ray McGuire, among others in a very crowded field.

He will face off against Republican Curtis Sliwa and any additional third-party candidates in the general election on Nov. 2. A former police captain, Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor if elected.

Adams’ victory was called by the AP two weeks after primary elections were held in New York City and a week after a Board of Elections tallying flub marred the debut of ranked choice voting in the race.

Up until Tuesday night, the race was still too close to call with Adams maintaining a narrow lead over Garcia and Wiley.

Wiley also conceded the race on Wednesday morning.