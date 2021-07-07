Maya Wiley conceded in the New York City Democratic primary for mayor on July 7, 2021. (Credit: PIX11/Henry Rosoff)

NEW YORK — Maya Wiley conceded in the New York City mayoral election on Wednesday, one day after the Associated Press projected Eric Adams the winner in the Democratic primary.

Wiley congratulated Adams on his victory during a news conference outside of the Lucerne Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen, the location of a high-profile fight over homeless housing between the city, activists, and neighborhood residents.

“I’m also standing here to say how grateful I am, not just for the love and support of all of these friends and allies, not only because this is a miraculous city, and not only for all of the experiences I have been gifted with because I had the tremendous opportunity to say we lead,” she said. “But because what happened in this race is more than an election. What happened in this race was a mission. And what we did together was simply a movement.”

Wiley also acknowledged the significance of a person of color winning the Democratic primary.

And as she looks to the future, Wiley said this is how she will frame her next steps: “How can I help?”

The Associated Press projected Adams as the winner of the Democratic primary for New York City mayor on Tuesday after the Board of Elections released nearly all of the results in the June 22 election.

Adams beat Wiley, Kathryn Garcia, Andrew Yang, Scott Stringer, Shaun Donovan, Dianne Morales and Ray McGuire, among others in a very crowded field.

He will face off against Republican Curtis Sliwa and any additional third-party candidates in the general election on Nov. 2. A former police captain, Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor if elected.

Adams’ victory was called by the AP two weeks after primary elections were held in New York City and a week after a Board of Elections tallying flub marred the debut of ranked choice voting in the race.

Up until Tuesday night, the race was still too close to call with Adams maintaining a narrow lead over Garcia and Wiley.

Garcia also conceded the race on Wednesday morning.