NYC mayoral candidates clash on vaccine mandate ahead of first debate and early voting

New York Elections

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — The race for mayor heating up this week ahead of the first debate and early voting.

Candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa are presenting vastly different visions on COVID vaccine mandates— especially in schools.

“We must have real science in order to determine the outcome so our babies and families are protected,” said Brooklyn Borough President and Democratic nominee for Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams stood firm in his pledge to enact a vaccine mandate for school children should there be full FDA approval and a recommendation from city health professionals. He was pressed on the topic multiple times during a forum with ethnic and community media.

“This new delta variant, the South African variant, and other variants, COVID is going to be with us for a long time,” Adams said. “I want my children in school. I don’t want them home because we have a mass outbreak.”

But Republican Curtis Sliwa has said a mandate in fact would lead to children staying home with parents perhaps refusing to vaccinate. Mayor Bill de Blasio has cited that exact reason for not implementing a mandate under his authority.

“I agree with Mayor de Blasio at this point,” he said. “There should not be a mandated vaccine on children, they should not be kicked out of school.”

Sliwa also went on to attack current mandates on teachers and health care workers. He has generally said he oppose his mandates, but when PIX11 News pressed him, he said he was open to a vaccine or test requirement, which is currently the case with the NYPD and FDNY.

Sliwa said he is worried vaccine-only mandates would lead to mass firings of civil servants.

“You want to deplete the ranks of the police even more, of health care workers of teachers?” Sliwa said. “We finally have children back in the classroom and you want to eliminate some of them and put them on the outside? Test them, mandate testing if they will not be vaccinated, that’s the fair thing to do.”

Adams was also pushed on if he would expand the city’s current vaccine mandate to the likes of police and firefighters. He said if elected he would make that decision in conjunction with health experts. Sliwa and Adams debate for the first time Wednesday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New York Election Videos

NYC mayoral candidates talk health care for city residents

NYC mayoral candidates hit campaign trail

Return of NYC Columbus Day Parade brings pomp, circumstance and politics to 5th Avenue

NYC mayoral candidates differ on how to combat gun violence

Jumaane Williams on considering possible run for governor

Jumaane Williams considering run for governor

More New York Elections

PIX on Politics

PIX on Politics panel breaks down Rikers crisis, federal monitor report

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

COVID rent relief program in Jersey City offers up to $10,000 grants

NYC health commissioner pushes COVID vaccines for kids, stops short of mandate

NY senator pushes remote learning bill: 'City Hall has utterly failed'

More PIX on Politics

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter