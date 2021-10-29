NYC mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa fractures arm after being hit by cab

Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor, holds a news conference to discuss his platform on crime prevention, Monday, July 19, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MANHATTAN — New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab in Manhattan Friday.

The Republican nominee was on his way to a radio appearance nearby Rockefeller Center when he was hit while trying to make the traffic light.

At the time of the incident, he was running on a lot of adrenaline and was still able to participate in the radio show interview despite feeling discomfort.

Sliwa does not blame the cab driver, who he said did not see him. “Don’t worry, everyone. The taxi is okay,” he tweeted.

Police were not called during the incident.

“I’m sure he probably thought that he had killed me, and it was my fault and nothing to do with this at all as I was trying to make the light to the other side before the change,” Sliwa said during the radio interview.

Following his interview, the mayoral candidate checked himself into the hospital out of an abundance of caution and postponed campaign events scheduled later in the day.

Sliwa was treated for a fracture to his left arm. He also suffered swelling to his left knee and several bumps and bruises. No internal bleeding was reported, according to his campaign.

He is expected to be discharged later Friday.