NEW YORK — New Yorkers have just over a week to go before they can cast their vote for who they want as the city’s next mayor.

There are nine days of early voting this month ahead of the Nov. 2 general election — and there’s more than the mayor’s office at stake. There are candidates vying for a host of citywide and borough-based seats, including public advocate, comptroller and borough president.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who’s running for NYC mayor?

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa and Democratic nominee Eric Adams are among the candidates vying to become the next mayor of New York City. Sliwa also ran his campaign as an independent candidate. After the primary election in June, he told PIX11 News he hoped to sway independents in an effort to level the playing field in a city with a heavily Democratic voter base.

As the leader of the Guardian Angels, Sliwa has touted himself as the law-and-order candidate who can bring gun violence in the city under control. He also floated a pilot program for Universal Basic Income, which would provide $1,100 a month to 500 residents with “no strings attached and no means testing.”

Adams, meanwhile, has declared himself a “left-wing member of that left-wing party,” while also emphasizing his working-class origins and experience as an NYPD captain. He’s also doubled down on crime prevention, saying the city needs to be perceived as safe if businesses are going to bring employees back to work after the pandemic and start investing in New York again.

Other mayoral hopefuls on the ballot include:

William A. Pepitone, Conservative

Catherine Rojas, Socialism & Lib

Stacey H. Prussman, Libertarian

Fernando Mateo, Save Our City

Raja Michael Flores, Humanity United

Skiboky Stora, Out Lawbreaker

Quanda S. Francis, Empowerment

What other races are on the ballot?

New Yorkers will also vote for city comptroller — the city’s CFO — and public advocate, as well as City Council representatives and judicial roles.

Notably, Democrat Alvin Bragg and Republican Thomas Kenniff will face off to become the next Manhattan district attorney. Whoever wins will inherit several high-profile cases, including an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business practices that led to criminal charges against the Trump Organization and its CFO.

How does early voting work?

As long as you are registered to vote in New York City, you can take advantage of early voting; you don’t need to specifically register for early voting.

All you need to do is show up at your designated early voting polling location to cast your ballot in person.

To find your assigned early voting location, click here.

What are the early voting dates, times and locations in NYC?

In-person early voting for the general election will begin Saturday, Oct. 23 and run through Sunday, Oct. 31. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Your early voting polling site may not be the same location where you normally vote in general elections. There are between 10 and 32 early voting locations, depending on the borough you live in.

For a full list of early voting locations, click here.

To find your assigned early voting location using your address, click here.

Polling sites will be open at the following dates and times:

Saturday, Oct. 23 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29 – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What about voting by mail?

Voters can still choose to vote via absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to vote by mail, an absentee ballot application must be submitted to the city Board of Elections by Monday, Oct. 18.

For more information on how to submit a request for an absentee ballot, click here.

Will there be ranked choice voting, like the primary?

The city’s new ranked choice voting system, which allows voters to pick up to five candidates in order of their preference instead of choosing just one, only applies to primaries and special elections — not general elections.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.