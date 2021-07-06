NYC comptroller: Corey Johnson concedes Democratic primary race to Brad Lander

NEW YORK CITY — City Council Speaker Corey Johnson conceded Tuesday to Brad Lander in the race to be New York City’s next comptroller.

Lander, who represents District 39 in the City Council and co-founded the New York City Council’s Progressive Caucus, is projected to win in the crowded comptroller race that saw several candidates fighting for the role of the city’s CFO — a role which is often a stepping stone to a mayoral run.

Unofficial results from the BOE released Tuesday showed Lander with 51.9 percent of the vote in the final round of ranked choice voting. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

“Today, after seeing the numbers released by the Board of Elections, it’s clear that the right thing to do is to suspend my campaign for Comptroller,” Johnson said. “This was a hard-fought campaign and I congratulate Brad Lander on his victory.”

The job title may not seem as glamorous as others in public service, but the comptroller plays an important role in city government. 

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the city’s finances, making the position — and who holds it — all the more critical.

The comptroller also is responsible for auditing city agencies, overseeing the budget and fiscal health of the city, reviewing city contracts, managing public pensions and more.

Lander secured much of his support from the party’s left wing; he was endorsed by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, as well as U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the city’s Working Families Party. 

“I promise to work hard every single day to help our city recover from the pandemic more just, more equal, and better prepared for future crises than we were for this one,” Lander said.

If he wins the general election in November, he’d replace mayoral candidate Scott Stringer as comptroller. According to THE CITY, a Republican hasn’t been elected comptroller since 1938.

