NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman leads a crowded field of candidates in the Democratic primary for New York’s redrawn 10th Congressional District, a new exclusive PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll found on Monday.

Goldman, who helped House Democrats lead the first impeachment effort against former President Donald Trump, was the choice of 22% of Democratic voters surveyed. Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, who has been courting progressive support and is endorsed by the Working Families Party, had 17% of support from those surveyed.

The primary is Aug. 23, but early voting has already begun.

Both Goldman and Niou will be center stage Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on PIX11 for a NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate at Medgar Evers College. Rounding out the participants, who needed to earn 5% support to qualify are City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, who received 13%; Congressman Mondaire Jones, who moved to the district to run, also at 13%; and Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon at 6%.

Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman only received 4% support in the poll and did not qualify.

“With the debate coming up you’re going to see people going after Goldman and also Niou, because she’s right in second,” said Spencer Kimball, with Emerson College Polling. “I’m expecting to see a pretty aggressive debate.”

The poll gives some insight into the support that’s driving Goldman and Niou to the front of the field. Goldman is doing particularly well with voters over the age of 65, with the support of 35% of those respondents. Niou is doing best with AAPI voters, getting 40% of those respondents.

Democrats surveyed in the district were divided on their top issues. About 23% selected guns and crime as their priority. About 16% of people picked abortion rights, and another 16% picked the economy and inflation.

On the issue of congestion pricing, 52% of voters in the district support it, 31% oppose it, and 18% were unsure.

President Joe Biden’s future has also become a flashpoint in several primary races. Of the Democratic voters polled in NY-10, 78% approved of the job he’s doing. However, only 53% said he should be the 2024 Democratic nominee.

Goldman recently received the endorsement of the New York Times, but it was unlikely the endorsement impacted this poll, which was mostly conducted ahead of the endorsement. This poll was in the field from Aug. 10-13 using a combination of SMS-to-web, IVR, and online panels. It included 500 responses with a margin of error for n=500 is +/-4.3%.