NEW YORK (PIX11) — Primary season in New York isn’t over yet: Residents head to the polls again on Aug. 23 to vote in the U.S. House and the state Senate primaries.

The date was moved after congressional maps were redrawn. Winners of the primary will head to the general election in November.

Key election dates you should know

Aug. 8 – Last day you can request an absentee ballot online

Aug. 11 – Last day you can switch parties

Aug. 13 – Aug. 21 – Early voting

Aug. 22 – Last day you can apply for an absentee ballot in person

Aug. 23 – Primary day

How to check if you’re registered to vote

If you’re not sure whether you’re registered to vote, you can check your registration status here.

How to find your polling site

You can find your polling site here if you live in NYC or here if you live in other parts of New York. This is more important than usual because the maps were redrawn.

Primary races to watch

10th Congressional District – This is one crowded race. New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou and former Assistant US Attorney Dan Goldman are considered front-runners.

Rep. Mondaire Jones, who already represents parts of Rockland and Westchester counties, moved to New York’s 10th congressional district because of the new maps, but he hasn’t gained traction in the polls.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio also threw his hat in the ring for the district, which represents parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn. He recently withdrew his candidacy.

12th Congressional District – Rep. Carolyn Maloney V. Rep. Jerrold Nadler V. Suraj Patel: Maloney and Nadler have both served in Congress for decades. The recent redistricting pits the two candidates against each other.

Patel has unsuccessfully run against Maloney more than once. He’s calling for a new voice in the House.

17th Congressional District – Sean Patrick Maloney V. Alessandra Biaggi: Maloney currently represents the 18th Congressional District, but moved to campaign in the 17th district, currently represented by Rep. Jones. The area covers parts of Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and Dutchess counties.

Biaggi is a member of the state Senate. She’s a progressive candidate with the backing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez.