NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — The four candidates vying for the GOP nomination in New York’s upcoming gubernatorial race are appearing on PIX11 News’ Republican Forum Tuesday evening to let voters know where they stand on issues including gun control, crime, and the economy.

Exclusive PIX11 polling, conducted in partnership with The Hill and Emerson College, shows U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, of Long Island, as the clear frontrunner with 34% of the vote — a double-digit lead over his opponents.

Zeldin’s three challengers are tightly bunched up, led by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, with 16% of the vote. Astorino previously won his party’s nomination in 2014, but lost in that year’s general election to incumbent Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Just behind Astorino is Harry Wilson, commanding 15% of the vote. The businessman and moderate Republican who worked for former President Barack Obama has made strides with voters, despite being a late entrant to the field.

Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has struggled to gain traction with voters. But he remains well within striking distance of Astorino and Wilson with 13% of the vote.

Some 22% of Republic respondents to PIX11’s poll indicated that they were undecided. However, when factoring in who those voters were leaning toward, Zeldin’s support surged to 40%.

You can watch the forum live in the video player above and refresh this page for recaps after each candidate interview.

Andrew Giuliani

PIX11’s poll indicates Giuliani is struggling to find momentum in the final days of the primary race. But among his fellow candidates, he is the strongest with city voters. Here’s where he stands on the top issues ahead of Election Day:

Giuliani has big ideas about combatting gun violence, abortion access, and inflation in New York. The Republican candidate said he wants to pump $5 billion into the state police force to combat gun violence.

“I would empower the police … to me that’s the best thing we can do,” Giuliani said.

If he takes office, the politician said he would repeal some of the state’s recent legislation on bail reform and abortion. He added that he would fire Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office, and any other district attorneys who don’t prosecute crimes such as resisting arrest and armed robbery.

“We’re taking the exact opposite approach of broken windows that worked so well in New York City,” he said. “We need to bring that approach to New York state.”

Giuliani said he would love an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. The two have discussed several issues in the past few weeks, he said, but Trump has not yet publicly endorsed him.

“I’ve learned from Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump,” he said.