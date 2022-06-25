NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — In just a few days, New Yorkers will head to the polls in the state’s primary election to nominate a Republican and Democratic candidate for governor.

The three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are appearing on PIX11 News’ Democratic Forum Saturday evening to show voters where they stand on key issues, including gun control, crime, and the economy. PIX11 aired a forum with Republican candidates for governor on Tuesday.

It’s an interesting race, with incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul running for her first full term. She took over the executive office in the wake of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in 2021.

Exclusive PIX11 polling, conducted in partnership with The Hill and Emerson College Polling, shows Hochul has a comfortable lead over her challengers with 57% of votes.

Challengers U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams trail at a distant second and third place, with 17% and 6% of voter support, respectively.

However, 20% of voters remained undecided in the weeks leading up to primary day, according to PIX11 polling. When undecided voters were asked who they were leaning toward, Hochul’s lead grew to 63% of the votes. Suozzi got 25% and Williams got 11%.

PIX11 will livestream the forum — hosted by Kori Chambers and moderated by Ayana Harry — with all three candidates beginning at 8 p.m. Refresh this page for recaps and videos of the full interviews with Hochul, Suozzi and Williams.