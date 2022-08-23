NEW YORK (AP, PIX11) — A congressional seat covering southern Manhattan, including Wall Street, and Brooklyn is a rare open contest in one of the most liberal and influential areas of the country.

Unpredictable turnout could decide the primary in an ultraliberal district in southern Manhattan and Brooklyn. New York’s 10th District has attracted a bevy of progressive candidates, including an incumbent congressman from the New York City suburbs, Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area to run.

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, has been considered a front runner. Goldman said he plans to use his experience as a prosecutor to fight against gun violence in the district.

Jones, one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, said it’s important to have an LGBTQ representative in the district that includes the West Village and the Stonewall Inn, the site of riots that gave birth to the gay rights movement.

Other candidates include Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981, and Assembly member Jo Anne Simon.

Niou is a member of the state Assembly. She has been a progressive champion in the statehouse and is supported by the Working Families Party. Niou, who is Taiwanese, saw an opportunity to run for Congress to serve the large Asian communities in Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Rivera, who represents part of Manhattan in the New York City Council, was born and raised on the Lower East Side to a mother who emigrated from Puerto Rico. She’s one of the top candidates in the race, based on PIX11 poll data released on Monday and in July.

Holtzman, a former congresswoman, is looking to make a comeback. She said on her campaign site she wants to bring her experience and “proven track record” to Congress. Holtzman previously served as Brooklyn district attorney and as New York City comptroller.

Simon is looking to join Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she’s said. The candidate, who’s worked as a disability civil rights lawyer, grew up in Yonkers as the daughter of Italian immigrants. On her campaign site, Simon said she’s “dedicated her life to fighting for equal rights for all of us.”