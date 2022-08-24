NEW YORK (PIX11) — Political newcomer Dan Goldman won the Democratic Primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District, eking out 1,300 more votes than Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou.

Hours after declaring victory, Goldman appeared on the PIX11 Morning news, focused on a future in Washington.

“We are going to have to go on the offensive against a bad faith Republican Party and we’re going to have to figure out a new playbook,” he said.

The 10th Congressional District is a Democratic Party stronghold, and in most years, the Democratic primary winner would be heavily favored to win the general election in November, but political insiders are now questioning whether Yuh-Line Niou might run again in the November general election as a candidate for the Working Families Party.

On primary night, Niou said “the Working Families Party is my political home.”

PIX11 News asked Niou-supporter Cynthia Nixon whether there could be a Goldman-Niou rematch in November.

“Its’ a little too early, but I think that’s a possibility.”

Political Analyst Dr. Basil Smikle discussed Niou’s future with PIX11 News.

“I do think there’s going to be some really tough conversations in the next few days to figure out what the next steps are going to be,” Smikle said.