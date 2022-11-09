NEW YORK (PIX11) — As Election Day drew to a close, a handful of key races remained undecided, including in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who previously represented the state’s 18th Congressional District before a court-ordered redistricting, was looking to keep his seat from Republican challenger Mike Lawler. The district now encompasses parts of the Lower Hudson Valley, including Rockland and Putnam counties, and parts of Westchester.

But as of Wednesday morning, a call had not been made in the contentious race, which was seen as a toss-up coming in.

A call was also outstanding in the race for lieutenant governor, pitting Democratic incumbent Antonio Delgado against Republican hopeful Alison Esposito. Delgado’s running mate, Gov. Kathy Hochul, won against Esposito’s, Rep. Lee Zeldin, though Zeldin had yet to concede as of early Wednesday.