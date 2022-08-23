Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in New York, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rep. Jerry Nadler, one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress, won his primary on Tuesday, beating out another of the city’s longest-running members of Congress.

In an unusual primary, Nadler was pitted against Rep. Carolyn Maloney because of redistricting that combined Nadler’s Upper West Side district with Maloney’s Upper East Side district, forming a newly configured 12th Congressional District. Nadler currently represents parts of Lower Manhattan and sections of Brooklyn.

The 75-year-old representative also beat Suraj Patel, a 38-year-old lawyer and businessman who’d called for a new face and voice in Congress. Nadler emerged as a favorite in the polls just a few days before the primary. He garnered 43% of the support from likely Democratic voters in a PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll.

Nadler chairs the House Judiciary Committee. He was endorsed in the race by Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and The New York Times.

Nadler will face Republican Michael Zumbluskas in the general election. That’s scheduled for Nov. 8.

During his campaign, Nadler stressed the importance that he be re-elected. He said seniority in Congress brings the clout needed to get bills passed.

“Losing one committee chairman would be unfortunate for New York,” Nadler said. “Losing two committee chairmen would be catastrophic for New York.”

During a debate on PIX11, he also said he supports adding four more justices to the Supreme Court. Nadler would also like to jack up taxes on the very rich and increase anti-trust enforcement.