Meet a new wave of progressive leaders in NYC

NEW YORK CITY — A new wave of progressives seem to be on the verge of taking charge in the city.

Although results are just preliminary, especially considering ranked choice voting in the case of municipal elections, their elections could represent change coming to New York City.

“We put out a vision for Manhattan of marrying safety and fairness based on my lived experience of confronting public safety challenges and police accountability challenges, and my work experience of doing both,” said Alvin Bragg; he’s poised for become the next Manhattan District Attorney.



PIX11 caught up with Bragg in Harlem, where he was born and raised — and has been stopped and frisked at gunpoint by police.

He has deep reservations of about Eric Adams’ pledge to increase the careful use of stop, question and frisk to combat the recent surge in gun violence should he become mayor.

“I hope we can have a dialogue on that,” Bragg said. “It’s not just my lived experience, but when I was at the Attorney General’s office and leadership, we studied this issue. We looked at four years of data that showed only 0.1% of stops resulted in a conviction for a gun offense.”



Other progressives who are leading in their races take things a step further.



Current City Councilman Antonio Reynoso, ahead currently in the race for Brooklyn Borough President, said previous NYPD reform efforts nibble around the edges.

“The messaging I’m pushing as some thing people might consider radical,” Reynoso said. “But I think it’s only a matter of time before communities that have been underrepresented and marginalized, realize the way of dealing with these issues and the ill of society, is by dealing with the root cause, which is poverty.”

Some of that language is echoed by Councilman Brad Lander, who often campaigned with Reynoso, and may be poised to become the next comptroller.



Lander so far is outperforming the leading progressive in the race for Mayor Maya Wiley.

“What we wanted to show is that on the other side of this pandemic we can build a more just and equal city and honor those essential workers we clapped for with better pay and protections,” Lander said. “Let’s make sure federal rescue funds get to all neighborhoods to protect tenants and small businesses and expand childcare.”