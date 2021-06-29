Mayor’s Race: Stringer says ‘campaign may be over,’ but he hasn’t given up on vision for NYC

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer speaks during a campaign news conference on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer appeared to see the end of the line in his troubled mayoral campaign in an email to supporters Tuesday.

Stringer finished fifth on the first ballot and never improved via ranked choice voting. His statement appears to acknowledge he will not be the Democratic candidate for mayor, something a spokesperson for his campaign confirmed, noting Stringer “already conceded that he came up short and pledged to support the eventual winner of the primary.”

“This campaign may be over, but I haven’t given up on our shared vision for a stronger, fairer city,” Stringer said. “I know you haven’t, either. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done, and look forward to being in the trenches with you in the important fights to come.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is ahead in the Democratic primary for mayor after the NYC Board of Elections calculated who would win with only in-person votes under the new ranked choice voting system.

Stringer never rose above fifth when ranked choice voting came into play.

“While I was disappointed that we came up short last Tuesday, I am so proud of what our campaign accomplished and excited by what will come next,” said Stringer. “I believe that we fundamentally expanded New Yorkers’ sense of what’s possible — and strengthened their resolve to demand a city government more responsive to the needs of those who don’t have all the advantages.”

Stringer’s campaign was marred by allegations of sexual misconduct.

In April, Jean Kim alleged Stringer groped her without consent two decades ago, when he was a member of the state Assembly she was a campaign volunteer. Stringer denied the allegations, saying he and Kim had a brief, consensual relationship.

Stringer’s campaign had been slammed since Kim first went public with her allegations.

U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat, City Council members Mark Levine and Diana Ayala, state Sen. Jose Serrano, New York’s Working Families Party Rep. Jamaal Bowman, state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Julia Salazar, and Assembly members Yuh-Line Niou, Carmen De La Rosa and Catalina Cruz all rescinded endorsements of his campaign.

Kim told PIX11 News she came forward because of Stringer’s campaign; she said she didn’t want to see him elected as mayor.

“He was gaining momentum and I had to see him every day on my living room TV, especially the hypocrisy of him calling himself a woman’s rights champion,” she said. “That really was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Stringer admitted to a months-long consensual relationship with Kim, who the mayoral candidate said was a volunteer — not an intern — for his public advocate campaign.

“I categorically deny that in any way I did anything without her consent. We were friends for a very long time, it turned into something more for a brief time,” Stringer told PIX11 News at the time. “It was just totally consensual.”

Stringer said the pair had an “amicable” relationship for years until 2013, when she approached him for a job. After she didn’t get the job, she went to his rival campaign, according to Stringer.

A second woman, Teresa Logan, claims she was a waitress and bartender at Uptown Local, an Upper West Side bar that Stringer co-founded and ran in 1992. In an interview with the Times, she said Stringer once groped her as she carried trays; made unwanted sexual advances, including kissing and groping, outside the workplace at least twice; and treated her in a manner that often made her uncomfortable.

In a statement to PIX11, Stringer did not deny the allegations.

“While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry,” he said.

Stringer elaborated about his life at the time of the alleged incidents in a statement to the Times.

“Uptown Local was a long-ago chapter in my life from the early 1990s and it was all a bit of a mess,” Stringer said.

The report cites three people who knew Logan at that time who confirmed she worked at Uptown Local, including Logan’s sister. There are no known witnesses of the unwanted advances, but her sister told the Times that Logan “came home deeply shaken at least twice” and told her about them.