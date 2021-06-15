Mayoral primary hits final week as candidates make last push

NEW YORK — When Andrew Yang first entered the race for New York City Mayor, he became an early frontrunner with a clear lead in most polls. 

Now, facing a competitive race with one week until the Democratic primary, Yang spent Tuesday connecting with voters along Queens Boulevard.

“One of the things he’s counting on is expanding the electorate, including engaging more young voters, more Asian voters,” explained Gotham Gazette Executive Editor Ben Max.

Yang was just hit with a Campaign Finance Board complaint after Eric Adams questioned whether Yang partnered with political blogger Matthew Skidmore without disclosing their collaboration. With more than 50,000 followers, Skidmore often makes posts that are very favorable of Yang and critical of Adams. 

Skidmore told PIX11 News Wednesday that he is an independent blogger who has never been paid by the Yang campaign.

“I think if anyone should be asked about their campaign finance practices is Eric Adams,” Yang said. “Literally front-page news on the New York Times saying that he bundled donations from special interests against the rules.”

The New York Times published a new article focused on Eric Adams, questioning if Adams is receiving secret help from Mayor Bill de Blasio. 

“I haven’t even made up my mind who I’m voting for, let alone who I’m supporting,” said Mayor de Blasio in response.

In Sunset Park, Eric Adams insisted he has not asked for the mayor’s endorsement. Adams says he’s focused on campaigning. 

Meanwhile, Kathryn Garcia says she’s focused on Eric Adams.

“This is basically coming down to a two person race in this final stretch,” Garcia said Tuesday.

As Scott Stringer and Dianne Morales continue to trail in recent polls, Maya Wiley said Tuesday, she believes city progressives have united behind her campaign.

“The progressive community has coalesced in this race,” Wiley said.

