Mayoral candidates make final weekend push before primary

The Democratic City Hall contenders will spend the weekend working to win over undecided voters during the last days of early voting, just ahead of Tuesday’s primary. 

Eric Adams was endorsed by Leandra Feliz. Her 15-year-old son Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was a victim of gang violence in the Bronx.

“We need somebody who knows how to deal with the crime,” Feliz said Friday. 

On the PIX11 Morning News, Kathryn Garcia shared how she would address concerns over public safety on day one as Mayor.

“We’ve got to expand the gun suppression division the folks who do the real investigative work,” she said.

Maya Wiley spent part of her day in Brooklyn, where she expanded her coalition of supporters to include Arc of Justice Founder Rev. Kirsten John Foy.

Foy said during a campaign rally, “she is in my estimation the most courageous person running for office.” 

