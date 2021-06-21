Maya Wiley talks NYC mayoral race, ranked choice voting, crime, housing

NEW YORK — Tuesday is primary day, and candidates for the New York City mayoral race make their last stops to get voters on their side.

Candidate Maya Wiley, whose campaign has gained some momentum in the home stretch of the primary race, spoke with PIX11 News about her position in the latest polls, her campaign strategy, crime, housing and education.

Polls

The latest polls have Wiley and Kathryn Garcia neck and neck for second and third place.

What does Wiley plan to do on the last day of campaigning?

“It’s really just to meet people,” Wiley said. She plans to campaign across the boroughs and reach out to voters and make sure she meets them and answers their questions.

Ranked choice voting

Mayoral candidates Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang joined forces and campaigned together on Saturday.

Wiley said her campaign was contacted to participate, but she declined.

“Anytime you’re running for office, asking for the people’s trust, it’s really important you make sure you’re standing up for your principles,” Wiley said.

The mayoral candidate said she did not align with Yang’s comments in the latest debate about those with mental health issues.

Strategy on ranked choice voting

Wiley is not only asking for first picks, but also second and third votes.

She wants to ensure that people come back and make their voices heard.

Her main strategy is “to be Maya Wiley” and tell people what she stands for.

Crime

Crime remains a top issue for New Yorkers.

Wiley has been vocal about defunding police.

What does she hope to do on day one to tackle gun violence if she becomes mayor?

Wiley said the first thing she would do is get illegal guns off the streets. She believes in investing more in public safety.

She also said police need to focus on where and how illegal guns are getting into the city.

Regarding security, Wiley acknowledged the city is traumatized by COVID-19, and has been dealing with a gun crisis and mental health crisis.

She said violence interrupters are good at preventing guns from being shot, and the city needs to respond to places with the most gun violence.

Housing

Wiley saisd she wants to prevent evictions and use federal aid to subsidize homeworkers.

The city has about 60,000 homeless people, and another 40,000 New Yorkers have cases where they face eviction.

“We can’t make it 100,000,” she said.

Wiley also acknowledged rent is too high, and she has proposed a rent subsidy for New Yorkers earling $54,000 or less.

The city would make sure those residents are not paying more than 30% of their income, according to Wiley.

Schools

Will masks be mandatory in September?

Wiley said she will follow what the health experts advise.