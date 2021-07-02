NYC mayor’s race: Maya Wiley files lawsuit suggesting hand recount of ballots

Maya Wiley, a Democratic candidate in the mayoral primary, holds a news conference in front of City Hall, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — Democratic mayoral candidate Maya Wiley has filed a lawsuit suggesting a hand recount of election ballots may be necessary.

Wiley suggested the less-than-350-vote difference between herself and fellow candidate Kathryn Garcia in the second-to-last round of ranked choice vote counting would merit a recount under New York law. The lawsuit acknowledges the current results are only preliminary, and roughly 125,000 absentee ballots need to be counted.

However, the possibility of recounting by hand in a ranked choice election raises the prospect of a costly and timely process. It would be one where New Yorkers are left wondering who the likely next mayor would be.

Wiley made clear in comments Thursday that if she were to file a lawsuit, it would simply be to preserve her rights. 

Garcia and current frontrunner Eric Adams have already filed similar lawsuits, but neither of them have suggested a manual recount.

