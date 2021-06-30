Republican candidate for Manhattan DA Thomas Kenniff talks crime, prosecution

NEW YORK — The job of the Manhattan district attorney doesn’t change hands very often. In fact, we’ve only had three in the past 46 years.

Come January we’ll have a new Manhattan DA, and Republican candidate Thomas Kenniff is vying for the position.

Kenniff spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday about what he would do if he wins the election in November.

The GOP candidate also explained why he believes he can win the election in a historically liberal, Democratic city like New York.

“There’s no question that Manhattan is a Democratic town,” Kenniff said. “Even liberals don’t want to be attacked on the subway. Even Democrats don’t want to be accosted walking down the street on their way to the grocery store.”

Kenniff said the rise in violent crime is a “crisis” that doesn’t discriminate between political party, race or anything else. “It’s a humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Taking aim at Alvin Bragg, the Democratic frontrunner for the Manhattan DA nomination, Kenniff said his potential opponent is “running on a de-prosecution platform.”

