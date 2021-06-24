NEW YORK — There has only been two Manhattan district attorneys in the past 46 years, and soon there will be a third.

A winner in the eight-way Democratic primary for Manhattan DA couldn’t be determined as of Wednesday, but Alvin Bragg had a narrow lead over former federal prosecutor Tali Farhadian Weinstein.

The former federal prosecutor told the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday he feels his chances of winning the primary are “strong.”

“The math is very much in our favor…But of course we want every vote counted, so we’ll wait for that process,” Bragg said.

If he were to win the primary and then beat Republican candidate, Thomas Kenniff, Bragg would become the first Black Manhattan district attorney in history.

Bragg addressed the city’s rise in crime and the need for gun control, saying he’d approach the important issue by finding the balance between public safety and a fair and equitable system.

The candidate also explained plans not to prosecute certain things like turnstile jumping at subway stations and resisting arrest for non-violent crimes, saying that he doesn’t see public safety benefits from it.

Plus, Bragg weighed in on whether or not he’ll pursue the prosecution of former President Donald Trump’s, an investigation initiated by current DA Cy Vance.